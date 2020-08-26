Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Thursday 27 August 2020

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0130 GMT Australian Private Capital Expenditure (capex) for Q2 2020

headline expected -8.2% q/q, prior -1.6%

also of focus will be capex plan estimates

I'll have more to come on this separately

Also at 0130 GMT China industrial profits for July, prior +11.5% y/y





Later from Japan, due at 0430 GMT is the 'All Industry Activity Index' for June and at 0600 GMT Machine tool orders for July (final)