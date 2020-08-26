Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Thursday 27 August 2020
Another partial GDP data point coming from Australia today.
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
0130 GMT Australian Private Capital Expenditure (capex) for Q2 2020
- headline expected -8.2% q/q, prior -1.6%
- also of focus will be capex plan estimates
- I'll have more to come on this separately
Also at 0130 GMT China industrial profits for July, prior +11.5% y/y
Later from Japan, due at 0430 GMT is the 'All Industry Activity Index' for June and at 0600 GMT Machine tool orders for July (final)