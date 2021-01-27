Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Thursday 28 January 2021

Here's your chance to take a break from trashing equity markets and have a relaxing catch-up on what's on the data agenda during the Asian time zone today!

2145 GMT New Zealand trade balance for December 2020

  • expected 800m NZD , prior 252m NZD

  • exports expected 5.65bn NZD , prior 5.2bn NZD

  • imports expected 4.85bn NZD , prior 4.95bn NZD 

2350 GMT Japan Retail sales for December 2020

  • expected -0.7% m/m, prior -2.1% 

  • expected -0.5% y/y, prior +0.6% 

0030 GMT Australia terms of trade data for Q4

  • Import Price Index expected -1.0% q/q, prior -3.5%

  • Export Price Index expected +5.3% q/q, prior -5.1%





