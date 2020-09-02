Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Thursday 3 September 2020

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for August

Preliminary and priors can be found here: Japan preliminary PMIs for August: Manufacturing 46.6 (prior 45.2)

0100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for

prior +2.3% m/m

ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports

0130 GMT Australia trade balance for August

expected AUD 5350m

prior AUD 8202m

exports expected -3%, prior +3%

import expected +8%, prior +1%

At 0130 GMT Bank of Japan monetary policy member Kataoka speaking. Expect reiteration of current policy. and a promise to do more info needed.