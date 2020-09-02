Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Thursday 3 September 2020
A further Bank of Japan speech today.
0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for August
Preliminary and priors can be found here: Japan preliminary PMIs for August: Manufacturing 46.6 (prior 45.2)
0100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for
prior +2.3% m/m
ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports
0130 GMT Australia trade balance for August
expected AUD 5350m
prior AUD 8202m
exports expected -3%, prior +3%
import expected +8%, prior +1%
0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite for August
Services expected 53.9, prior 54.1
Composite prior 54.5