Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Thursday 3 September 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A further Bank of Japan speech today.

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for August

0100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for

  • prior +2.3% m/m

  • ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports

0130 GMT Australia trade balance for August 

  • expected AUD 5350m

  • prior AUD 8202m

  • exports expected -3%, prior +3%

  • import expected +8%, prior +1%

At 0130 GMT Bank of Japan monetary policy member Kataoka speaking. Expect reiteration of current policy. and a promise to do more info needed.

0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite for August

  • Services expected 53.9, prior 54.1

  • Composite prior 54.5



