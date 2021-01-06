Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Thursday 7 January 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2330 GMT Japan wages data for November 

  • Labor cash earnings expected -0.9% y/y, prior -0.7%

  • Real cash earnings expected 0.2% y/y, prior -0.1%

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0030 Australian building approvals for November 
  • expected +2.0%, prior +3.8%

0030 GMT Australia trade balance for November 

  • expected AUD 6.45bn surplus

  • prior AUD 7.45bn surplus

  • exports expected -2%, prior 5%

  • import expected +3%, prior 1%




