Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Thursday 7 January 2021
2330 GMT Japan wages data for November
Labor cash earnings expected -0.9% y/y, prior -0.7%
Real cash earnings expected 0.2% y/y, prior -0.1%
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week0030 Australian building approvals for November
- expected +2.0%, prior +3.8%
0030 GMT Australia trade balance for November
expected AUD 6.45bn surplus
prior AUD 7.45bn surplus
exports expected -2%, prior 5%
import expected +3%, prior 1%