Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Tokyo area inflation

Not a lot on the agenda from data releases to prompt much forex movement.

2330 GMT Japan - Inflation data for October - the Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)

Tokyo CPI y/y, expected -0.1%, prior was 0.2%

Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected -0.5%, prior was -0.2%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected -0.2%, prior was 0.0% 2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for September expected 3.1%, prior 3.0% Job to applicant ratio for September expected 1.03, prior 1.04 0001 GMT UK - Lloyds business barometer for October prior -11 0030 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for September expected 0.1% m/m, prior 0.0%

expected 2.0% y/y, prior 2.2% 0030 GMT Australia PPI for Q3 prior -1.2% q/q and -0.4% y/y

