Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Tokyo area inflation
Not a lot on the agenda from data releases to prompt much forex movement.
2330 GMT Japan - Inflation data for October - the Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)
Tokyo CPI y/y, expected -0.1%, prior was 0.2%
Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected -0.5%, prior was -0.2%
Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected -0.2%, prior was 0.0%
2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for September
- expected 3.1%, prior 3.0%
Job to applicant ratio for September
- expected 1.03, prior 1.04
0001 GMT UK - Lloyds business barometer for October
prior -11
0030 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for September
expected 0.1% m/m, prior 0.0%
expected 2.0% y/y, prior 2.2%
0030 GMT Australia PPI for Q3
prior -1.2% q/q and -0.4% y/y
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation