Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Tokyo area inflation

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Not a lot on the agenda from data releases to prompt much forex movement. 

2330 GMT Japan - Inflation data for October - the Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)

  • Tokyo CPI y/y, expected -0.1%, prior was 0.2%

  • Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected -0.5%, prior was -0.2%

  • Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected -0.2%, prior was 0.0% 

2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for September 

  • expected 3.1%, prior 3.0%

Job to applicant ratio for September 

  • expected 1.03, prior 1.04

0001 GMT UK - Lloyds business barometer for October 

  • prior -11

0030 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for September 

  • expected 0.1% m/m, prior 0.0%

  • expected 2.0% y/y, prior 2.2%

0030 GMT Australia PPI for Q3

  • prior -1.2% q/q and -0.4% y/y


0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation



