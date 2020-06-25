Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Tokyo CPI
Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks) . The data today will confirm, once again, inflation remains well below the BOJ 2% target.
2200 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for June
prior showed a post-reopening bounce of +14.7% to a still net pessimistic reading of 97.3
2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for June
Tokyo CPI y/y, expected 0.3%, prior was 0.4%
Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected 0.2%, prior was 0.2%
Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.4%, prior was 0.5%
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation
in the 1-3, 3-5 years left until maturity window