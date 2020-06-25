Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Tokyo CPI

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks) . The data today will confirm, once again, inflation remains well below the BOJ 2% target. 

2200 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for June

  • prior showed a post-reopening bounce of +14.7% to a still net pessimistic reading of 97.3

2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for June

  • Tokyo CPI y/y, expected 0.3%, prior was 0.4%

  • Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected 0.2%, prior was 0.2%

  • Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.4%, prior was 0.5%


0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

  • in the 1-3, 3-5 years left until maturity window


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose