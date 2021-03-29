Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Tuesday 30 March 2021
Coming up on the data agenda for the session ahead:
2145 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for February
prior +2.1% m/m
2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 110.4
0001 GMT UK - Lloyds business barometer for March
prior 2
2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for February
expected 3.0%, prior 2.9%
Job to applicant ratio for
expected 1.09, prior 1.10
Japan Retail sales for February
expected 0.8% m/m, prior -0.5%
expected -2.8% y/y, prior -2.4%
0030 GMT Australia's Weekly Payroll Jobs and Wages data (week ending 13 March)
None of these are likely to move FX much upon release.
- Note that Australia's COVID-19 wage subsidy program ended on March 28, this data will be more keenly watched for the result from then on.