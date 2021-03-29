Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Tuesday 30 March 2021

Coming up on the data agenda for the session ahead:

2145 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for February 

  • prior +2.1% m/m

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior 110.4

0001 GMT UK - Lloyds business barometer for March

  • prior 2

2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for February 

  • expected 3.0%, prior 2.9%

Job to applicant ratio for

  • expected 1.09, prior 1.10

Japan Retail sales for February 

  • expected 0.8% m/m, prior -0.5%

  • expected -2.8% y/y, prior -2.4% 

0030 GMT  Australia's Weekly Payroll Jobs and Wages data (week ending 13 March)
  • Note that Australia's COVID-19 wage subsidy program ended on March 28, this data will be more keenly watched for the result from then on. 
None of these are likely to move FX much upon release. 


