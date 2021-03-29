Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Tuesday 30 March 2021

2145 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for February

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

0001 GMT UK - Lloyds business barometer for March

2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for February

expected 3.0%, prior 2.9%

Job to applicant ratio for

expected 1.09, prior 1.10

Japan Retail sales for February

expected 0.8% m/m, prior -0.5%

expected -2.8% y/y, prior -2.4%

0030 GMT Australia's Weekly Payroll Jobs and Wages data (week ending 13 March)

Note that Australia's COVID-19 wage subsidy program ended on March 28, this data will be more keenly watched for the result from then on.

None of these are likely to move FX much upon release.