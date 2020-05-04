Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Tuesday 5 May 2020 - RBA day
2130 GMT Australia AiG Construction PMI for April
- Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index
- prior 37.9
2145 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for March
- prior 4.7% m/m
2300 GMT Australia - CBA/Markit Services and Composite PMI for XXX (final)
- preliminary and prior for each can be found here
- the services PMI showed a huge hit, contracting sharply to 19.6
2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 85.0
0100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for April
- prior -2.1% m/m
- ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports
0130 GMT Australia Australian Bureau of Statistics publish their experimental weekly estimates on the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on employee jobs and wages
- Weekly Payroll Jobs and Wages in Australia, Week ending 18 April 2020
- data sourced from Single Touch Payroll data
0430 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy announcement and accompanying statement from Governor Lowe. Previews:
- RBA meeting - nothing to prompt a further AUD rally
- RBA seen to keep cash rate steady until end of next year - Reuters poll