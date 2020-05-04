Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Tuesday 5 May 2020 - RBA day

2130 GMT Australia AiG Construction PMI for April

  • Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index
  • prior 37.9

2145 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for March

  • prior 4.7% m/m

2300 GMT Australia - CBA/Markit Services and Composite PMI for XXX (final)

  • preliminary and prior for each can be found here
  • the services PMI showed a huge hit, contracting sharply to 19.6

2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior 85.0

0100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for April

  • prior -2.1% m/m
  • ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports

0130 GMT Australia Australian Bureau of Statistics publish their experimental weekly estimates on the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on employee jobs and wages

  • Weekly Payroll Jobs and Wages in Australia, Week ending 18 April 2020
  • data sourced from Single Touch Payroll data

0430 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy announcement and accompanying statement from Governor Lowe. Previews:

Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy announcement and accompanying statement from Governor Lowe.


See here for global coronavirus case data
