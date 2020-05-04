Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Tuesday 5 May 2020 - RBA day

2130 GMT Australia AiG Construction PMI for April

Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index

prior 37.9

2145 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for March

prior 4.7% m/m

2300 GMT Australia - CBA/Markit Services and Composite PMI for XXX (final)

preliminary and prior for each can be found here

the services PMI showed a huge hit, contracting sharply to 19.6

2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

prior 85.0

0100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for April

prior -2.1% m/m

ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports

0130 GMT Australia Australian Bureau of Statistics publish their experimental weekly estimates on the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on employee jobs and wages

Weekly Payroll Jobs and Wages in Australia, Week ending 18 April 2020

data sourced from Single Touch Payroll data

0430 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy announcement and accompanying statement from Governor Lowe. Previews:



