Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Tuesday 6 July 2021
The Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy statement will come at 0430 GMT and Governor Lowe speaking following at 0600 GMT.
2200 GMT NZIER Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO)
A closely watched NZ economic indicator from the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research
- quarterly report, today's on Q2 of 2021
- prior -13%, and link to the Q1 report: New Zealand Q1 business confidence (NZIER QSBO) shows a modest improvement
2330 GMT Japan wages data for May
Labor cash earnings expected 1.3% y/y, prior 1.4%
2330 GMT Japan Household spending for
expected 10.9% y/y, prior 13.0%