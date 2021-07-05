Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Tuesday 6 July 2021

The Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy statement will come at 0430 GMT and Governor Lowe speaking following at 0600 GMT. 


2200 GMT NZIER Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO)

A closely watched NZ economic indicator from the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research

2330 GMT Japan wages data for May

  • Labor cash earnings expected 1.3% y/y, prior 1.4%

2330 GMT Japan Household spending for

  • expected 10.9% y/y, prior 13.0%

Also, as an aside, if your calendar is showing Australian monthly inflaiton data to come today, it was published yesterday already:

