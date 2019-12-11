Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - UK election day!
Thursday #date12 December 2019 is the UK election. Voting will begin in the UK morning, so we'll spend the day waiting on that and get results trickling in around this time tomorrow.
2145 GMT New Zealand Food Piece (inflation) for November
- prior -0.3%
- Can be a kiwi $ mover
2350 GMT Japan - Core Machinery Orders for October
expected 0.5%, prior -2.9% m/m
expected -1.9%, prior 5.1% y/y
Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead (6 to 9 months out)
Also at 2350 GMT, Japan international securities flows for the week
0000 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for December
prior 4.0%
0001 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for November
Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)
expected 5%, prior 5%
recently weighed on by the election and Brexit. Lets see each are resolved.
0130 GMT Bank of Japan policy board member Amamiya speech