Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - UK election day!

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Thursday #date12 December 2019 is the UK election. Voting will begin in the UK morning, so we'll spend the day waiting on that and get results trickling in around this time tomorrow. 

2145 GMT New Zealand Food Piece (inflation) for November

  • prior -0.3%
  • Can be a kiwi $ mover

2350 GMT Japan - Core Machinery Orders for October

  • expected 0.5%, prior -2.9% m/m

  • expected -1.9%, prior 5.1% y/y

  • Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead (6 to 9 months out)

Also at 2350 GMT, Japan international securities flows for the week

0000 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for December

  • prior 4.0%

0001 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for November

Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)

  • expected 5%, prior 5%

  • recently weighed on by the election and Brexit. Lets see each are resolved.

0130 GMT Bank of Japan policy board member Amamiya speech





ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose