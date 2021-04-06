Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 07 April 2021
2230 GMT Australia AiG Construction PMI for March
Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index
prior 57.4
2300 GMT Australia - Markit Services and Composite PMI for March (final)
- preliminary Services 56.2 vs. prior 53.4
- preliminary Composite 56.2 vs. prior 53.7
2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 112.3
0100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for March
prior +3.3% m/m
ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation