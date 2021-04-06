Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 07 April 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2230 GMT Australia AiG Construction PMI for March

  • Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index

  • prior 57.4

2300 GMT Australia - Markit Services and Composite PMI for March (final)

  • preliminary Services 56.2 vs. prior 53.4
  • preliminary Composite 56.2 vs. prior 53.7

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior 112.3

0100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for March

  • prior +3.3% m/m

  • ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation




