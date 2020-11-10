Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 11 November 2020
The main event is the Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy announcement, previews:
Decision due at 0100 GMT and Governor Orr's press conference follows at 0200 GMT
Also ahead today:
2330 GMT Australia: Westpac–MI Consumer Sentiment for November
- prior +11.9% m/m
- this is a monthly indicator, the weekly (ANZ/Roy Morgan) consumer confidence indicator has been rising for 9 consecutive weeks and is back net optimisitc.
2350 GMT Japan money stock for October
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation