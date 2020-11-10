Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 11 November 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The main event is the Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy announcement, previews:

Decision due at 0100 GMT and Governor Orr's press conference follows at 0200 GMT

Also ahead today:
2330 GMT Australia: Westpac–MI Consumer Sentiment for November 
  • prior +11.9% m/m
  • this is a monthly indicator, the weekly (ANZ/Roy Morgan) consumer confidence indicator has been rising for 9 consecutive weeks and is back net optimisitc.
2350 GMT Japan money stock for October 

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose