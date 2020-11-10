Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 11 November 2020

The main event is the Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy announcement, previews:

Decision due at 0100 GMT and Governor Orr's press conference follows at 0200 GMT





Also ahead today:

2330 GMT Australia: Westpac–MI Consumer Sentiment for November

prior +11.9% m/m

this is a monthly indicator, the weekly (ANZ/Roy Morgan) consumer confidence indicator has been rising for 9 consecutive weeks and is back net optimisitc.

2350 GMT Japan money stock for October





0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation



