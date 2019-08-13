Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 14 August 2019

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2350 GMT Japan Core Machine Orders for June

  • expected -1.0% m/m prior -7.8%
  • expected -1.1% y/y prior -3.7%

0030 GMT Australia - Westpac monthly Consumer Confidence Index

  • for August
  • prior -4.1% m/m to 96.5

0130 GMT Australia Wage Price index for Q2

  • (once a quarter data)
  • expected +0.5% q/q, prior +0.5%
  • +2.3% y/y expected , prior +2.3%
  • I'll have more to come on this separately

0200 GMT China activity data for July

  • Industrial Production y/y expected is 6.0%, prior was 6.3%
  • industrial production YTD y/y expected is 6.0%, prior was 6.0%
  • Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y, expected 5.8%, prior was 5.8%
  • Retail Sales y/y, expected is 8.6%, prior was 9.8%
  • Retail Sales YTD y/y, expected is 8.4%, prior was 8.4%
  • I'll have more to come on this separately also

ForexLive
