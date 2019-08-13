Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 14 August 2019
2350 GMT Japan Core Machine Orders for June
- expected -1.0% m/m prior -7.8%
- expected -1.1% y/y prior -3.7%
0030 GMT Australia - Westpac monthly Consumer Confidence Index
- for August
- prior -4.1% m/m to 96.5
0130 GMT Australia Wage Price index for Q2
- (once a quarter data)
- expected +0.5% q/q, prior +0.5%
- +2.3% y/y expected , prior +2.3%
- I'll have more to come on this separately
0200 GMT China activity data for July
- Industrial Production y/y expected is 6.0%, prior was 6.3%
- industrial production YTD y/y expected is 6.0%, prior was 6.0%
- Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y, expected 5.8%, prior was 5.8%
- Retail Sales y/y, expected is 8.6%, prior was 9.8%
- Retail Sales YTD y/y, expected is 8.4%, prior was 8.4%
- I'll have more to come on this separately also