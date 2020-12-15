Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 16 December 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

There is not much here likely to move around major FX upon release too much. 

2245 GMT New Zealand Balance of Payment Current Account for Q2

  • expected -3.86bn NZD, prior 1.83bn 

2200 GMT Australia CBA / Markit preliminary PMIs for December 

  • Manufacturing prior 55.8

  • Services prior 55.1

  • Composite prior 54.9

2330 GMT Australia - Westpac leading indicator for November 

  • prior 0.11% m/m

2350 GMT Japan trade balance for November 

  • expected Y 522.5bn, prior Y 871.7bn

Trade balance adjusted

  • expected Y 545.7bn, prior Y 314.3bn

Exports

  • expected 0.4% y/y, prior -0.2%

Imports

  • expected -9.5% y/y, prior -13.3%

0000 GMT  New Zealand half-year fiscal and economic update

0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for

  • Manufacturing prior 49.0

  • Services prior 47.8

  • Composite prior 48.1

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation





For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose