Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 16 December 2020

There is not much here likely to move around major FX upon release too much.

2245 GMT New Zealand Balance of Payment Current Account for Q2

expected -3.86bn NZD, prior 1.83bn

2200 GMT Australia CBA / Markit preliminary PMIs for December Manufacturing prior 55.8

Services prior 55.1

2330 GMT Australia - Westpac leading indicator for November prior 0.11% m/m 2350 GMT Japan trade balance for November expected Y 522.5bn, prior Y 871.7bn Trade balance adjusted expected Y 545.7bn, prior Y 314.3bn Exports expected 0.4% y/y, prior -0.2% Imports expected -9.5% y/y, prior -13.3% 0000 GMT New Zealand half-year fiscal and economic update





0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for Manufacturing prior 49.0

Services prior 47.8

Composite prior 48.1 0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation













