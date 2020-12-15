Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 16 December 2020
There is not much here likely to move around major FX upon release too much.
2245 GMT New Zealand Balance of Payment Current Account for Q2
- expected -3.86bn NZD, prior 1.83bn
2200 GMT Australia CBA / Markit preliminary PMIs for December
Manufacturing prior 55.8
Services prior 55.1
Composite prior 54.9
2330 GMT Australia - Westpac leading indicator for November
prior 0.11% m/m
2350 GMT Japan trade balance for November
expected Y 522.5bn, prior Y 871.7bn
Trade balance adjusted
expected Y 545.7bn, prior Y 314.3bn
Exports
expected 0.4% y/y, prior -0.2%
Imports
expected -9.5% y/y, prior -13.3%
0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for
Manufacturing prior 49.0
Services prior 47.8
Composite prior 48.1
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation