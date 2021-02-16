Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 17 February 2021

There is an RBA speaker during the session today.

2330 GMT Australia - Westpac leading indicator for January prior +0.12% m/m 2350 GMT Japan trade balance for January expected Y -625bn, prior Y +749bn Trade balance adjusted expected Y +497bn, prior Y +477bn Exports expected +6.8% y/y, prior +2.0% Imports expected -5.5% y/y, prior -11.6% 2350 GMT Japan Core Machinery Orders for December expected -6.1%, prior +1.5% m/m

0100 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Christopher Kent, Assistant Governor (Financial Markets), speaking at Finance & Treasury Association's FX roundtable webinar

AUD traders will want to tune in for this - the RBA is not happy with the strengthening AUD and this will be an opportunity for Kent to try some jawboning.



