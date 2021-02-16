Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 17 February 2021
There is an RBA speaker during the session today.
2330 GMT Australia - Westpac leading indicator for January
prior +0.12% m/m
2350 GMT Japan trade balance for January
expected Y -625bn, prior Y +749bn
Trade balance adjusted
expected Y +497bn, prior Y +477bn
Exports
expected +6.8% y/y, prior +2.0%
Imports
expected -5.5% y/y, prior -11.6%
2350 GMT Japan Core Machinery Orders for December
expected -6.1%, prior +1.5% m/m
expected %, prior % y/y
Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead
AUD traders will want to tune in for this - the RBA is not happy with the strengthening AUD and this will be an opportunity for Kent to try some jawboning.