Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 17 February 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

There is an RBA speaker during the session today.

2330 GMT Australia - Westpac leading indicator for January 

  • prior +0.12% m/m

2350 GMT Japan trade balance for January 

  • expected Y -625bn, prior Y +749bn

Trade balance adjusted

  • expected Y +497bn, prior Y +477bn

Exports

  • expected +6.8% y/y, prior +2.0%

Imports

  • expected -5.5% y/y, prior -11.6%

2350 GMT Japan Core Machinery Orders for December 

  • expected -6.1%, prior +1.5% m/m

  • expected %, prior % y/y

  • Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead

0100 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Christopher Kent, Assistant Governor (Financial Markets), speaking at Finance & Treasury Association's FX roundtable webinar
AUD traders will want to tune in for this - the RBA is not happy with the strengthening AUD and this will be an opportunity for Kent to try some jawboning. 

