Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 18 November 2020
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe will be speaking.
Barely a day passes when he (or someone from the RBA) doesn't, this his most recent:
2340 GMT - Today Reserve Bank of Australia Gov. Lowe takes part in a panel discussion at The Australian's Strategic Forum 2020, 10.40 am AEDT
Also on the agenda:
2145 GMT PPI from New Zealand for Q3
2330 GMT Westpac leading index for Australia for October, prior +0.22%
2350 GMT Japan trade balance for October
expected Y 300bn, prior Y 688bn
Trade balance adjusted
expected Y 117.4bn, prior Y 475.8bn
Exports
expected -4.5% y/y, prior -4.9%
Imports
expected -8.8% y/y, prior -17.4%
0030 GMT Australia Wage Price Index for Q3 2020
- expected 0.2% q/q, prior 0.2%
- expected 1.5% y/y, prior 1.8%