Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 18 November 2020

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe will be speaking.

Barely a day passes when he (or someone from the RBA) doesn't, this his most recent:
2340 GMT - Today Reserve Bank of Australia Gov. Lowe takes part in a panel discussion at The Australian's Strategic Forum 2020, 10.40 am AEDT 

Also on the agenda:
2145 GMT PPI from New Zealand for Q3

2330 GMT Westpac leading index for Australia for October, prior +0.22%

2350 GMT Japan trade balance for October 

  • expected Y 300bn, prior Y 688bn

Trade balance adjusted 

  • expected Y 117.4bn, prior Y 475.8bn

Exports

  • expected -4.5% y/y, prior -4.9%

Imports

  • expected -8.8% y/y, prior -17.4%

0030 GMT Australia Wage Price Index for Q3 2020

  • expected 0.2% q/q, prior 0.2%
  • expected 1.5% y/y, prior 1.8%


