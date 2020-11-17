Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 18 November 2020

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe will be speaking.

Barely a day passes when he (or someone from the RBA) doesn't, this his most recent:

2340 GMT - Today Reserve Bank of Australia Gov. Lowe takes part in a p anel discussion at The Australian's Strategic Forum 2020, 10.40 am AEDT





Also on the agenda:

2145 GMT PPI from New Zealand for Q3





2330 GMT Westpac leading index for Australia for October, prior +0.22%





2350 GMT Japan trade balance for October