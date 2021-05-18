Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 19 May 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

None of this lot is likely to move FX much upon release. 

2245GMT NZ PPI for Q1 2021 - 

  • PPI input and output, priors 0% and 0.4% respectively

0030 GMT Australia - Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for May

  • prior +6.2% to 118.8

0130 GMT Australia Wage Price Index for

  • expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.6%

  • expected 1.4% y/y, prior 1.4%

  • Wages a key concern for the RBA, they'd like to see them higher, reasoning that higher wages would help to drive inflation higher towards the RBA target (which is 2 to 3% for core CPI)


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose