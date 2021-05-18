Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 19 May 2021
None of this lot is likely to move FX much upon release.
2245GMT NZ PPI for Q1 2021 -
- PPI input and output, priors 0% and 0.4% respectively
0030 GMT Australia - Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for May
prior +6.2% to 118.8
0130 GMT Australia Wage Price Index for
expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.6%
expected 1.4% y/y, prior 1.4%
- Wages a key concern for the RBA, they'd like to see them higher, reasoning that higher wages would help to drive inflation higher towards the RBA target (which is 2 to 3% for core CPI)