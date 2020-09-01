Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 2 September 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reserve Bank of New Zealand  Governor Orr will speak today.

2245 GMT New Zealand Terms of Trade for Q2 2020

  • expected 0.6%, prior 0.7% q/q

2301GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y for August

  • prior -1.3%

  • British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index

2350 GMT Japan monetary base for August

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation
    • in the 1-3, 3-5, 10-25 years left until maturity window

0030 GMT RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr speech at NZ's Victoria University of Wellington's School of Government and the Institute for Governance and Policy Studies. Orr will be speaking on the Bank's monetary policy response to COVID-19. 

0130 GMT Australia GDP for Q2

  • GDP q/q (as) expected -6.0%, prior -0.3%

  • GDP y/y expected -5.1%, prior 1.4%



