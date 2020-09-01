Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 2 September 2020
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr will speak today.
2245 GMT New Zealand Terms of Trade for Q2 2020
- expected 0.6%, prior 0.7% q/q
2301GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y for August
prior -1.3%
British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index
2350 GMT Japan monetary base for August
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation
• in the 1-3, 3-5, 10-25 years left until maturity window
0030 GMT RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr speech at NZ's Victoria University of Wellington's School of Government and the Institute for Governance and Policy Studies. Orr will be speaking on the Bank's monetary policy response to COVID-19.
0130 GMT Australia GDP for Q2
GDP q/q (as) expected -6.0%, prior -0.3%
GDP y/y expected -5.1%, prior 1.4%