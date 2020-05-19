Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 20 May 2020
2245 GMT New Zealand Food Piece (inflation) for April
- prior +0.7% m/m
2350 GMT Japan - Core Machinery Orders for March
expected -6.7%, prior 2.3% m/m
expected -8.6%, prior -2.4% y/y
Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead. Business investment will suffer with the decline in revenue due to shutdowns.
0030GMT Australia - Westpac's leading index for April
- prior -0.84% m/m
0100 GMT Australia skilled job vacancy data for April
0130 GMT China Loan Prime Rate monthly setting
- 1 year LPR expected 3.85%, prior 3.85%
- 5 year LPR expected 4.65%, prior 4.65%
- I'll have more to come on this separately
0130GMT Australia Retail Sales for April - preliminary
- a huge drop expected given the nationwide shut down
As is the case lately watch for news on the US/China spat for prompting flows. And miracle coronavirus cures (or not) of course.
Brazil is catching the US in virus cases, graph via Goldman Sachs