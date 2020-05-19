Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 20 May 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2245 GMT New Zealand Food Piece (inflation) for April

  • prior +0.7% m/m

2350 GMT Japan - Core Machinery Orders for March

  • expected -6.7%, prior 2.3% m/m

  • expected -8.6%, prior -2.4% y/y

  • Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead. Business investment will suffer with the decline in revenue due to shutdowns.

0030GMT Australia - Westpac's leading index for April

  • prior -0.84% m/m

0100 GMT Australia skilled job vacancy data for April

0130 GMT China Loan Prime Rate monthly setting

  • 1 year LPR expected 3.85%, prior 3.85%
  • 5 year LPR expected 4.65%, prior 4.65%
  • I'll have more to come on this separately

0130GMT Australia Retail Sales for April - preliminary

  • a huge drop expected given the nationwide shut down
As is the case lately watch for news on the US/China spat for prompting flows. And miracle coronavirus cures (or not) of course.

Brazil is catching the US in virus cases, graph via Goldman Sachs 

2245 GMT New Zealand FoodPiece (inflation) for April

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose