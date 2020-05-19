Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 20 May 2020

2245 GMT New Zealand Food Piece (inflation) for April

prior +0.7% m/m

2350 GMT Japan - Core Machinery Orders for March

expected -6.7%, prior 2.3% m/m

expected -8.6%, prior -2.4% y/y

Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead. Business investment will suffer with the decline in revenue due to shutdowns.

0030GMT Australia - Westpac's leading index for April

prior -0.84% m/m

0100 GMT Australia skilled job vacancy data for April

0130 GMT China Loan Prime Rate monthly setting

1 year LPR expected 3.85%, prior 3.85%

5 year LPR expected 4.65%, prior 4.65%

I'll have more to come on this separately

0130GMT Australia Retail Sales for April - preliminary

a huge drop expected given the nationwide shut down

As is the case lately watch for news on the US/China spat for prompting flows. And miracle coronavirus cures (or not) of course.





Brazil is catching the US in virus cases, graph via Goldman Sachs











