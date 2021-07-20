Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 21 July 2021
2350 GMT Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting minutes for June 17 & 18
- the minutes are pre-empted by the summary, link here: BOJ June policy meeting Summary of Opinions
2350 GMT Japan trade balance for June
expected Y 460bn, prior Y -187.1bn
Trade balance adjusted
expected Y 53.6bn, prior Y 43.1bn
Exports
expected 46.2% y/y, prior 49.6%
Imports
expected 29.0% y/y, prior 27.9%
0030 GMT Australia - Westpac leading indicator for June
prior -0.06% m/m
0130 GMT Australia Retail Sales for June, preliminary
expected -0.5% m/m, prior +0.4%