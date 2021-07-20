Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 21 July 2021

2350 GMT Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting minutes for June 17 & 18

2350 GMT Japan trade balance for June

  • expected Y 460bn, prior Y -187.1bn

Trade balance adjusted

  • expected Y 53.6bn, prior Y 43.1bn

Exports

  • expected 46.2% y/y, prior 49.6%

Imports

  • expected 29.0% y/y, prior 27.9%

0030 GMT Australia - Westpac leading indicator for June

  • prior -0.06% m/m

0130 GMT Australia Retail Sales for June, preliminary

  • expected -0.5% m/m, prior +0.4%

0300 GMT New Zealand card spending for June



