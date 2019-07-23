Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 24 July 2019

Kicks off at 2245 GMT with the New Zealand Trade Balance for June 2019

expected +100m, prior 264m

Exports expected 5.29bn, prior 5.81bn - dairy exports slowed in the month

Imports expected 5.2bn, prior 5.54bn

2300 GMT Australia CBA / Markit preliminary PMIs for

Manufacturing prior 49.3

Services prior 51.9

Composite prior 50.8

0030 GMT Japan July preliminary PMIs

Manufacturing prior 49.3

Services prior 51.9

Composite prior 50.8

0100 GMT Australia Skilled job vacancies for

prior -0.7% m/m

Later, due at 0500 GMT from Japan, final leading and coincident indexes for May