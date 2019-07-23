Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 24 July 2019
Kicks off at 2245 GMT with the New Zealand Trade Balance for June 2019
- expected +100m, prior 264m
- Exports expected 5.29bn, prior 5.81bn - dairy exports slowed in the month
- Imports expected 5.2bn, prior 5.54bn
2300 GMT Australia CBA / Markit preliminary PMIs for
- Manufacturing prior 49.3
- Services prior 51.9
- Composite prior 50.8
0030 GMT Japan July preliminary PMIs
- Manufacturing prior 49.3
- Services prior 51.9
- Composite prior 50.8
0100 GMT Australia Skilled job vacancies for
- prior -0.7% m/m
Later, due at 0500 GMT from Japan, final leading and coincident indexes for May