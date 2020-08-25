Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 26 August 2020
2245 GMT New Zealand trade balance for
• expected NZD 293m , prior NZD 426m
• exports expected NZD 4.91bn, prior NZD 5.07bn
• imports expected NZD 4.63bn, prior NZD 4.64bn
2350 GMT Japan PPI Services for July
expected 0.8%, prior 0.8% y/y
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 1-3, 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window
GMT Australia Construction work done for Q2
- expected -7.0% q/q, prior -1.0%
- This data will be an input into the economic growth numbers (GDP)
- Was on the weak side heading into the virus crisis and has been slammed since