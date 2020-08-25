Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 26 August 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2245 GMT New Zealand trade balance for 

    • expected NZD 293m , prior  NZD 426m
    • exports expected NZD 4.91bn, prior NZD 5.07bn 
    • imports expected NZD 4.63bn, prior NZD 4.64bn


2350 GMT Japan PPI Services for July

  • expected 0.8%, prior 0.8% y/y

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 1-3, 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window

GMT Australia Construction work done for Q2

  • expected -7.0% q/q, prior -1.0%
  • This data will be an input into the economic growth numbers (GDP)
  • Was on the weak side heading into the virus crisis and has been slammed since

