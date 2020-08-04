Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 5 August 2020
Today on the data agenda is below. The factors most likely to move FX rates will be developments on coronavirus treatments, US-China relations and in the immediate hours ahead negotiations on the next round of US economic stimulus.
2230 GMT Australia AiG Construction PMI for
Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index
prior 35.5
2245 GMT New Zealand jobs report for Q2 2020
Unemployment rate expected 5.6%, prior 4.2%
Employment change expected -2.0% q/q, prior +0.7%
Employment change expected -1.2% y/y, prior 1.6%
Participation rate expected 69.7%, prior 70.4%
Private wages excluding overtime expected 0.4% q/q, prior 0.3%
Private wages including overtime expected 0.4% q/q, prior 0.3%
Average hourly earnings expected 0.5% q/q, prior 1.4%
2300 GMT Australia - CBA/Markit Services and Composite PMI for July (final)
preliminary and prior are can be found here
0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for July
preliminary and prior can be found here
0100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for July
prior -0.7% m/m
ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation
0030 GMT Australia - housing finance data for June
I'll have more to come on this separately
0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite for July
Services expected 58.0, prior 58.4
Composite prior 55.7