Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 5 August 2020

Today on the data agenda is below. The factors most likely to move FX rates will be developments on coronavirus treatments, US-China relations and in the immediate hours ahead negotiations on the next round of US economic stimulus. 


2230 GMT Australia AiG Construction PMI for

  • Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index

  • prior 35.5

2245 GMT New Zealand jobs report for Q2 2020

  • Unemployment rate expected 5.6%, prior 4.2%

  • Employment change expected -2.0% q/q, prior +0.7%

  • Employment change expected -1.2% y/y, prior 1.6%

  • Participation rate expected 69.7%, prior 70.4%

  • Private wages excluding overtime expected 0.4% q/q, prior 0.3%

  • Private wages including overtime expected 0.4% q/q, prior 0.3%

  • Average hourly earnings expected 0.5% q/q, prior 1.4%

2300 GMT Australia - CBA/Markit Services and Composite PMI for July (final)

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for July

0100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for July

  • prior -0.7% m/m

  • ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

0030 GMT Australia - housing finance data for June

  • I'll have more to come on this separately

0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite for July

  • Services expected 58.0, prior 58.4

  • Composite prior 55.7


