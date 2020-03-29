Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today (you can safely disregard this post)

A very sparse calendar of economic data releases here during the time zone.

From the UK there is house price data due for March, but it might come today or any day up to the 3rd of April. And it is unlikely to be a market mover. GBP has been moved a little this morning, Fitch downgraded the UK over the weekend , a move they had flagged late last week.

In other downgrade news, Moody's downgraded South Africa's sovereign credit rating

to 'Ba1' from 'Baa3'

maintained a negative outlook (that is, another downgrade could follow if the economy performs worse or government debt rises faster than expected)

ZAR is lower in extremely thin liquidity early trade here.