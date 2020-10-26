Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia, Tuesday 27 October 2020

A Reserve Bank of Australia speaker later in the session.

2145 GMT New Zealand trade balance for September

expected NZD -1013m, prior NZD -353

exports expected NZD 4bn, prior NZD 4.41bn

imports expected NZD 5.02, prior NZD 4.76bn

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

prior 98.1

0130 GMT China industrial profits for September

prior +19.1% y/y

Profits have been increasing which augers well for capex ahead.

0230 GMT RBA

Guy Debelle, Deputy Governor

Michele Bullock, Assistant Governor (Financial System)

Both appear before the Senate Economics Legislation Committee (Estimates)

0630 GMT Speech by Michele Bullock, Assistant Governor (Financial System)