Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia, Tuesday 27 October 2020

A Reserve Bank of Australia speaker later in the session.

2145 GMT New Zealand trade balance for September

  • expected NZD -1013m, prior NZD -353

  • exports expected NZD 4bn, prior NZD 4.41bn

  • imports expected NZD 5.02, prior NZD 4.76bn

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior 98.1

0130 GMT China industrial profits for September

  • prior +19.1% y/y
  • Profits have been increasing which augers well for capex ahead.

0230 GMT RBA 

  • Guy Debelle, Deputy Governor
  • Michele Bullock, Assistant Governor (Financial System)

Both appear before the Senate Economics Legislation Committee (Estimates)

0630 GMT Speech by Michele Bullock, Assistant Governor (Financial System)

  • topic is Financial Stability in Uncertain Times 


