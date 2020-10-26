Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia, Tuesday 27 October 2020
A Reserve Bank of Australia speaker later in the session.
2145 GMT New Zealand trade balance for September
expected NZD -1013m, prior NZD -353
exports expected NZD 4bn, prior NZD 4.41bn
imports expected NZD 5.02, prior NZD 4.76bn
2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 98.1
0130 GMT China industrial profits for September
- prior +19.1% y/y
- Profits have been increasing which augers well for capex ahead.
0230 GMT RBA
- Guy Debelle, Deputy Governor
- Michele Bullock, Assistant Governor (Financial System)
Both appear before the Senate Economics Legislation Committee (Estimates)
0630 GMT Speech by Michele Bullock, Assistant Governor (Financial System)
- topic is Financial Stability in Uncertain Times