Here is what’s on the economic calendar in the US for Friday 12 November 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

JOLTS and the Michigan survey are notable. 

Note the central bank speakers, I posted on Lane and Williams earlier:
This snapshot pic is from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.

  • The times in the left-most column are GMT. 
  • The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result. 
  • The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.

JOLTS and the Michigan survey are notable. 


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose