Here is why Goldman Sachs is wrong on negative rates

And JP Morgan too. This is an opinion piece on Bloomberg arguing that there's little evidence that central bank negative rates are proving harmful.

Worth a read, and comments welcome ,while we await a little more activity as Asian centres come online for the day.





Monetary authorities do need to be mindful of the side effects

there's little evidence that negative rates are proving harmful. Indeed, they might be more effective still if bankers passed them onto consumers more.

Bankers are scathing about the overall policy … Such protests are obviously self-serving, though they're understandable too.





Rates are down there somewhere.

Rates are down there somewhere.



