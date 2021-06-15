Here we go again. Trump to hold rally in Ohio on June 26th

Also expected to hold a rally in Florida

Details are still in the works, but Trump is expected to state a rally in Ohio on June 26th (Cleveland).



So far, the ex President has kept speaking engagements to more formal events (like Republican convention).





After months of activity, and the shackles off from being President (not that it was much of a governor), it'll be a free for all with the usual talking points including election fraud.





A Florida rally in Tampa is being scheduled for July 3rd.