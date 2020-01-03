Here we go - oil gets its spurt on
Oil had found a bid on the middle east news but its getting a more rapid lift now
On approach to 63 (WTI) as I update.
2020 getting underway for the Asian time zone today!
ICYMI:
- USD/JPY testing its US-time low on the Baghdad missile attacks
- Reports now that US Marines have detained pro-Iran militia commanders in Iraq
- US officials confirm responsibility for missile attack at Baghdad airport
- Iraqi State TV reporting now that Soleimani and Muhandis both killed in air strike
- More on the rocket attack at Baghdad airport - looks like a major escalation confirmed
- Baghdad International Airport rocket attack earlier - 4 killed.
North Korea also: