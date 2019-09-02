Here's a company that'll give you $100,000 to trade forex. Yes, for real, not a scam.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Really! The company is Prana and they running a competition to win 100K USD to quit your day job to pursue your passion.

  • company is calling for a 1- to 3-minute video that shares what your current job is
  • and how $100,000 would allow you quit and launch into your absolute dream pursuit
  • "At Prana, we know from experience that personal growth often lies outside your comfort zone," the contest page reads. "And sometimes, all you need is a friendly nudge to help you make that leap."

I haven't made a video yet but this is the idea;
  • Lever up the 100K to the MAX
  • Buy GBP on a punt (hey, it ain't my money ;-)  ) 


