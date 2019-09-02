Here's a company that'll give you $100,000 to trade forex. Yes, for real, not a scam.

Really! The company is Prana and they running a competition to win 100K USD to quit your day job to pursue your passion.

company is calling for a 1- to 3-minute video that shares what your current job is

and how $100,000 would allow you quit and launch into your absolute dream pursuit

"At Prana, we know from experience that personal growth often lies outside your comfort zone," the contest page reads. "And sometimes, all you need is a friendly nudge to help you make that leap."





I haven't made a video yet but this is the idea;

Lever up the 100K to the MAX

Buy GBP on a punt (hey, it ain't my money ;-) )







