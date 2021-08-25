Here's a EUR/USD 1.16 forecast ... in 6 months

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Does not augur well for active trading in the euro if so!

Snippet via Rabo, 
  • As the winter approaches many policymakers in various countries are wary that some increase in covid related restrictions may still be necessary despite the growing vaccination rates
  • Fed hawk Kaplan last week indicated that a rise in Delta cases could make him rethink the timing of his support for tapering. While this would be a USD negative factor on one hand, delta worries may simultaneously increase the safe-haven appeal for the USD
  • On balance, while pullbacks are likely to be par for the course, we see scope for EUR/USD to head towards 1.16 on a six-month view


