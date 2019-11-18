Here's a forecast for EUR/USD lower - target
A snippet via MUFG on the euro - they are expecting the weakness to persist.
Main points from the note:
- Recent price action for the EUR has been poor as it has failed to derive much support from both an improvement in the economic data flow from the euro-zone and an easing of downside risks to the growth outlook
- Last month's relief rally on the back of progress towards a partial US-China trade deal and the pushing back No Deal Brexit risk has proven short-lived
- EUR/USD failed to break above its 200- day moving at 1.1180 and has since fallen back below the 1.1000-level
- The next target on the downside will be the early October low at 1.0879