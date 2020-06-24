Here's a gold forecast to above $1920

An overnight note from Credit Suisse, prior to the gold move higher during US time.

With 10 year US real yields threatening to break lower, we look for gold to correspondingly break higher from its range above $1765 to confirm a resumption of its core bull trend with resistance seen at $1796/1803 next

Big picture, we continue to eventually look for new highs above $1921, with resistance then seen next at $2000, then $2075/80

Support at $1660 needs to hold to avid a near-term top



