Here's a gold forecast to above $1920

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An overnight note from Credit Suisse, prior to the gold move higher during US time.

  • With 10 year US real yields threatening to break lower, we look for gold to correspondingly break higher from its range above $1765 to confirm a resumption of its core bull trend with resistance seen at $1796/1803 next
  • Big picture, we continue to eventually look for new highs above $1921, with resistance then seen next at $2000, then $2075/80
  • Support at $1660 needs to hold to avid a near-term top
And its not just low US rates, happening globally.

