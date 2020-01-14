Here's a heads up for ugly retail sales data to come from Australia

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Warnings are being issued from retailers listed on the ASX

Mosaic Brands (ASX-listed parent company of popular clothing retailers Noni B, Rivers and Millers have plunged) is down circa 16%
  • warned sales had seen a "significant" impact from the bushfire crisis
Retail sales data in Australia have been weak - this is a warning of more weakness to come.

When rebuilding takes place they're be a bounce back for some retail sectors, until then though …. 

