Here's a heads up for ugly retail sales data to come from Australia
Warnings are being issued from retailers listed on the ASX
Mosaic Brands (ASX-listed parent company of popular clothing retailers Noni B, Rivers and Millers have plunged) is down circa 16%
- warned sales had seen a "significant" impact from the bushfire crisis
Retail sales data in Australia have been weak - this is a warning of more weakness to come.
When rebuilding takes place they're be a bounce back for some retail sectors, until then though ….