A note a few days ago via BoA ML recommends long AUD/JPY, citing:

a trade deal between the US and China is a positive for global growth

China's demand for commodities is stabilising

China fixing the onshore yuan below 7 is a sign China is confident on a roll back of tariffs by Trump

In the note Bank of America / Merrill Lynch recommended a long AUD/JPY at 74.75

Its below that now, so if you like the reasoning its a better buy.

Stop 71.50, target 80