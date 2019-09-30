Here's a sub-60 US cent NZ dollar forecast

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Kiwibank expect another hefty rate cut from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand:  

Kiwibank continue to forecast the NZD to 0.58 (3 to 6 month time horizon)
  • currency has remained under downward pressure
  • Short-term, it can go anywhere, on good or bad news
  • But over the next 3-to-6 months we continue to forecast a volatile descent in the bird to 58c.  Not far now.

