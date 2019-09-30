Here's a sub-60 US cent NZ dollar forecast
Kiwibank expect another hefty rate cut from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand:
- NZD traders - take note of the poor NZIER data - prompts another bank to slash its RBNZ cash rate forecast
Kiwibank continue to forecast the NZD to 0.58 (3 to 6 month time horizon)
- currency has remained under downward pressure
- Short-term, it can go anywhere, on good or bad news
- But over the next 3-to-6 months we continue to forecast a volatile descent in the bird to 58c. Not far now.