Here's a UK election poll showing Johnson to win a 24 seat majority

The UK Conservative Party expected majority is narrowing.

Reuters report on a poll by FocalData

Boris Johnson's Conservative Party 24-seat majority

Earlier the firm had BJ with an 82 seat majority





"Things are incredibly finely balanced. We calculate (around) 67 seats that are incredibly marginal and are essentially too close to call," Focaldata said.





Stay tuned, there will be more poll results announced in the coming hour (YouGov poll result due at 2200GMT)







