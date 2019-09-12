Here's a weird one - Trump said to be considering 15bn credit line for Iran

You'll have heard of the French proposal to bailout Iran for lost oil sales.

In an effort to bring Iran back into nuclear deal compliance.





I don't know how reliable this is but:

President Donald Trump has left the impression with foreign officials, members of his administration, and others involved in Iranian negotiations that he is actively considering a French plan to extend a $15 billion credit line to the Iranians if Tehran comes back into compliance with the Obama-era nuclear deal.

Treat with care and the appropriate level of scepticism, but here is the link to the piece that is doing the rounds.





If the article had have mentioned a likely Mar A Lago in Tehran I'd be more inclined to believe it ;-)















