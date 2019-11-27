Here's another niggle on YouGov MRP model (predicting a big Conservative majority)

The results of the model are encouraging for Boris Johnson:

And for GBP:

But, there is a bit of a but ...



And, here is another (I already alluded to it in the 'niggle' post). Some psephologists (that's what you call election expert folks) are pointing out, and I paraphrase but you'll get the gist:

YouGov MRP poll of 100,000 people for Times

Its only a limited estimate of the state of opinion as of now

there are still 2 weeks to go and the electorate is volatile, the mood can change.

Well, yeah. True. I reckon the electorate is sick of all the politics and just want to move ahead. And that is on Brexit too. yeah, the mood can change but I'm tipping it will not. Then again, I'm not on of them psephologists.





