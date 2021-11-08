Here's how Elon Musk's TSLA share sale poll is going

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Over the weekend the CEO of Tesla sent out a poll on Twitter asking if he should sell some of his shares:

The above pic is from earlier but the results haven't changed much. As I post 57.9% say yes and the remainder no. 

Given he has said he's abide by the results I guess he is a seller. Unless he is playing 5D chess of whatever the kids call it now. NASDAQ Globex trade is lower as front-runners piled in earlier. 


