Here's how Elon Musk's TSLA share sale poll is going

Over the weekend the CEO of Tesla sent out a poll on Twitter asking if he should sell some of his shares:





The above pic is from earlier but the results haven't changed much. As I post 57.9% say yes and the remainder no.





Given he has said he's abide by the results I guess he is a seller. Unless he is playing 5D chess of whatever the kids call it now. NASDAQ Globex trade is lower as front-runners piled in earlier.







