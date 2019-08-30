Here's how to listen to the new Tool album and your favourite squawk at the same time

How to maximize your ears

You may not be a fan of Tool, but I most-definitely am. The last physical CD I purchased was 10,000 Days in 2006. It's been a 13-year wait for the follow-up, which was released today and is called Fear Inoculum.





I'm going to be listening to it on repeat all day long. But I also can't afford to miss a headline so I have a squawk running.







One way of doing this is to turn up the squawk really loud to drown out the music. That's the wrong way to go about it. Awhile back I discovered a free tool called a ducker. It instantly mutes whatever is playing on your computer and substitutes it with the squawk whenever it perks up. It's amazing. No matter if you're watching one of Greg's great videos or music, you never miss a headline.





This video explains how to set it up:







