The headline crossed earlier on the statement from the North Korean military on the country's state media, KCNA:

North Korea military says it will re-enter areas disarmed under inter-Korean agreement

(ps KCNA is Korean Central News Agency)

Yonhap fill in some of the blanks now, in summary: Yonhap fill in some of the blanks now, in summary:





General Staff of the Korean People's Army statement



"Our army is keeping a close watch on the current situation in which the north-south relations are turning worse and worse, and getting itself fully ready"

studying "an action plan for taking measures to make the army advance again into the zones that had been demilitarized under the north-south agreement, turn the front line into a fortress and further heighten the military vigilance against the south"

NK leader Kim is flexing ahead of the US election. He has done well with the current administration, managing to make progress on his nuclear program much more quickly due to the thawing in relations.







