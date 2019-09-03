Here's one market strategist who is optimistic about a trade deal

BofA head of global rates and FX, David Woo, says now is a good time to start thinking about betting on a trade deal









He says that he is reasonably optimistic about a deal and notes that "the more people think a recession is coming, the more likely it is that Trump is going to want to do a deal with China to lift his reelection chances".





As such, he argues that markets should be positioned for higher Treasury yields and in the currencies space, that means selling the yen and buying up the likes of the aussie and Korean won - basically the contrarian view.





Adding that the aussie is at "a very depressed level" and is set to become one of the best performers once a trade agreement is reached. As for Treasuries, he says that 10-year yields could go back to 2% or even higher and the dollar will also turn weaker on a deal.





I don't have a crystal ball to look at what's going to happen 12-16 months from now but a lot about markets today is more towards adapting than taking a long-term view. It's part and parcel of trading, you have to keep up with how markets are functioning.





In this day and age where information is so widespread and markets are able to quickly price in/react to headlines and changes in the global environment - not to mention how volatile the market landscape has become in light of political factors, gone are the days where traders can afford to stubbornly stick to one position for a year or two.





Right now, the US and China can't even agree to a September meeting let alone on more structural issues to resolve the trade dispute. That tells us that any agreement remains some way off and markets are right to be more cautious.





Even so, a trade deal isn't necessarily a given to rescue the global economy from its current plight and the ongoing slowdown. If anything, it may just provide a temporary relief before the reality starts to sink in again in a couple of years.