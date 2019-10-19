Here's the agenda for the Brexit showdown today

A look at how the day will play out in Westminster









What we do know is the vote is likely going to be a close one and it may go right down to the wire. He may fall just short of a majority but there's also a sliver of hope that he could pull off what many described a few months back as the impossible.





So, let's take a look at the sequence of events for today (in London time):





0830 BST - ERG (Spartans) meet to try and agree on a Brexit position.

- ERG (Spartans) meet to try and agree on a Brexit position. 0930 BST - Parliament begins sitting. Johnson will deliver a statement on his Brexit deal while taking questions from fellow lawmakers.

- Parliament begins sitting. Johnson will deliver a statement on his Brexit deal while taking questions from fellow lawmakers. 1100 BST - Lawmakers will begin debating the Brexit deal and speaker John Bercow will then announce which amendments are to be voted on later.

- Lawmakers will begin debating the Brexit deal and speaker John Bercow will then announce which amendments are to be voted on later. 1430 BST - Depending on how the debate progresses, lawmakers should start moving towards a vote around this time.



The timing of the debate and votes are still subjective as they depend on how short/long lawmakers spend on each session above.





But when it comes to the votes, we will start off with the amendments to the Brexit motion first before proceeding to a vote on the motion itself later on.





As mentioned yesterday, the key one to watch will be the Letwin amendment as it sets out an added insurance against a possible no-deal Brexit.





If Johnson's Brexit motion fails, it could get quite messy if he chooses to ask for a vote on a no-deal Brexit instead so just be wary that this may not necessarily be a straightforward scenario as outlined by the agenda.





Here's what you need to know as we head towards crunch time in the UK parliament:









It is going to be a make or break day for Boris Johnson and his Brexit deal, and at this stage it is still unclear if he is going to get the numbers needed to claim victory.