Here's the final Japan Q4 GDP data - worse than the flash
The preliminary for fourth quarter Japanese economic growth was awful.
And the final result is even worse:
Real GDP -1.8% qtr/qtr (prelim -1.6%)
- annualised -7.1% (prelim -6.3%)
- Capex -4.6% qtr/qtr (prelim -3.7%) … biggest drop since Jan-March 2009
- private consumption -2.8% qtr/qtr (prelim -2.9%)
- net external demand contribution to GDP +0.5 pct point (prelim +0.5)
- domestic demand contribution -2.3% (prelim -2.1)
Oct-Dec GDP falls at fastest pace since April-June 2014