Here's the full text of the new forecast of (around) 135k US coronavirus deaths

The statement from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington c an be found at this link.

The revised projections reflect rising mobility in most US states as well as the easing of social distancing measures expected in 31 states by May 11, indicating that growing contacts among people will promote transmission of the coronavirus.

Increases in testing and contact tracing, along with warming seasonal temperatures - factors that could help slow transmission - do not offset rising mobility, thereby fueling a significant increase in projected deaths.

projected US deaths through early August total 134,475, with a range of 95,092 to 242,890.



The projections from this group are those used by the White House.