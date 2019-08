The People's Bank of China have been setting the onshore yuan weaker, but generally not as weak as expectations.

Yesterday's was 7.0810





The Reuters estimate for today's is 7.1027, which is not too much of a stretch.





Let's have a poll (in the comments):

Above 7.10

Below 7.10

(or exactly at 7.10!)



I'm going 'below' … not there yet