Here's what happens if Trump will not sign the US COVID-19 relief bill

Trump is refusing to sign the coronavirus economic rescue bill:

Trump could veto the bill, but it passed with such a large majority that the Senate could override his veto if it wished. However, Trump could simply refuse to sign the bill and due to the current situation, this would be an effective veto (a 'pocket veto).





If petulance wins and Trump will not sign

The US government will shut down on December 29

The agreed to $900bn in emergency economic aid will be frozen Given Pelosi is whole-heartedly behind the idea of $2K checks, attention and pressure is now firmly back on Republican Senate leader McConnell.

Spare a thought for those in the US struggling this Christmas. It just got a whole more difficult.















