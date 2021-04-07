Here's what it'll take to lift AUD/USD back to 0.83

Comments from a client note from Australia's Commonwealth Bank (CBA)

CBA's outlook is for AUD/USD to trade below a fair value implied by fundamentals. CBA's valuation model incorporates commodity prices and the 2-year interest rate differential between Australia and US.

undervaluation to persist in the near term due to broad strength for the US dollar

once economies outside the US show further recovery the USD should resume its downtrend

this will impact to push AUD/USD back toward 0.83 (CBA's fair value range for AUD/USD is 0.78/0.89)

AUD/USD weekly candles:





