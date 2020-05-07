Here's why EUR/JPY is heavy (and where to target)

Despite a bit of a bounce EUR/JPY has slid quickly this week.

TD says there is more downside to come, re targeting 110 (their stop loss is above 119.50)





Citing (this in summary):

balance of payments among the USD, EUR and JPY

BOP will be magnified in this pandemic

As the crisis evolves, the BOP will capture many of the elements associated with this pandemic shock ranging from trade/supply chain disruptions.

in the coming months … Covid-19 will rupture trade balances and redistribute capital flow

EUR will suffer … because the EUR's current account surplus is primarily driven by trade, which is almost entirely because of Germany … Germany masks much weaker member states

JPY should enjoy a stickier bid given its large - primary income driven - CAB surplus

will result in a strategic pull lower in EURJPY



---

The EUR/yen downtrend has been in place (on a longer term perspective) since early 2018 … I do wonder how much further it has to slide?



